Twitter posts a new version of its rules with updated sections on abuse, spam, violence and more

Tech Crunch reports: “Twitter today published a new version of its rules, in an effort to further clarify its policies about abuse, spam, self-harm and other topics, as well as to better explain how it determines the appropriate action – like suspending an abuser’s account, for example. The company says the updated documentation doesn’t represent changes to the ‘fundamentals’ of its policies; it instead aims to explain the rules in more detail, and include examples.”

Read more