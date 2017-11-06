Is Spotify Any Better Than Top 40 Radio For Music Discovery? New Stats Suggest Not

Hypebot reports: “Last week Spotify shared new listener stats that show the average number of artists each listener streams increased 37% from just under 30 artists per week in 2014 to 41 artists weekly so far in 2017, thanks to playlists and other music discovery features. But is 41 artists listened to each week really an impressive stat? To understand if Spotify really is achieving music diversity and driving discovery, you’d need a deeper dive into their stats.”

