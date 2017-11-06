Southeast Asia’s PC online and mobile game revenue hits $2.2 billion in 2017

Venture Beat reports: “Southeast Asia’s PC online and mobile game revenue is projected to reach $2.2 billion by the end of 2017, and it could rise to $4.4 billion by 2021, according to a new report by market researcher Niko Partners. This year’s forecast is higher than in the past, mainly on the strength of esports and new hit international games entering the Southeast Asia market. The numbers make Southeast Asia the world’s fastest-growing region for all online games revenue (PC and mobile).”

