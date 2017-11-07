38% Of The Music Business Now Indie Labels

Hypebot reports: “While it may be a commonly held belief that a choice few major labels dominate the music industry, new data reveals that this simply isn’t the case, with indie labels having generated over $6 billion in the past year, and making up roughly 38% of overall music business. The best part is that the indie market share appears to be growing, and much of that growth comes from the United States, which grew by almost 2% last year.”

