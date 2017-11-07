Dallas Cowboys owner buys majority stake in Complexity Gaming

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Esports continues to provide enticing investment opportunities for those outside the industry. The latest entrants are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and investment partner John Goff, who have acquired a majority share in Complexity Gaming. This is just the latest in a string of investments from mainstream personalities and traditional sports organizations. Jennifer Lopez, Shaquille O’Neal, and more recently, The New York Yankees, have all invested in esports to one degree or another.”

Read more