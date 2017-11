Variety reports: “Discovery Communications-backed Group Nine Media has acquired Jash, the digital comedy studio whose founders include Sarah Silverman, Michael Cera, Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim and Reggie Watts. Jash’s original productions are distributed on Jash.com, YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, Amazon Video Direct, Verizon’s Go90 and Pluto TV, among other platforms. It also has produced TV series and specials for Comedy Central, Netflix, TBS and MTV.”

