Microsoft teases Xbox game streaming within three years

The Verge reports: “Microsoft appears to be shifting its Xbox focus to software and services, much like the company’s overall efforts. In an interview with Bloomberg, Microsoft’s head of gaming Phil Spencer explains why the company is focusing more closely on game sales, subscriptions, and other gaming services over pure hardware sales. Microsoft has been trailing Sony’s PlayStation 4 sales, and the company has started to look at boosting its Xbox revenue from subscription services like the Xbox Game Pass.”

Read more