MyMusicTaste, which allows fans to request live events, gets $11M Series C

Tech Crunch reports: “MyMusicTaste, a Seoul-headquartered service that lets fans campaign to bring their favorite artists to their city, plans to double the concerts it organizes next year after raising an $11 million Series C. The startup differentiates from other live concert services like Live Nation by focusing on user requests as a starting point for its concerts instead of promoting events that have already been organized.”
