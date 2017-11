Variety reports: “In an early effort to bring virtual-reality to major-league sports play, the NBA said it would team up with Time Warner’s Turner Sports and Intel to make live NBA games available in virtual-reality to subscribers of Turner’s TV networks. Initially, cameras and technology that make VR delivery possible will be set up at the American Airlines Center in Dallas and Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The team has plans to expand installations over the course of the partnership.”

