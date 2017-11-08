Apple Wants to Sell an Augmented Reality Headset by 2020 (Report)

Variety reports: “Apple is ramping up its development of augmented reality (AR) hardware, according to a new Bloomberg report. The company wants to have technology for a headset ready by 2019, and sell it as early as 2020, according to the report. Apple plans to build a standalone AR headset that will be powered by what the company internally calls rOS, or reality OS, according to Bloomberg. Possible applications include messaging, virtual meetings and 360-degree video.”

