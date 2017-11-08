China’s Tencent Acquires 12% Stake in Snapchat’s Parent Company

Variety reports: “Chinese internet giant Tencent has acquired 12% of the shares of Snapchat parent Snap. Tencent notified Snap that it recently acquired 145.78 million shares of non-voting common stock on the open market, Snap disclosed in its 10-Q filing Wednesday. Based on Snap’s closing share price Tuesday, Tencent holdings in Snap are worth $2.2 billion. The disclosure helped Snap stock mitigate its nosedive after the messaging and media app maker’s disastrous earnings report for the third quarter of 2017.”
