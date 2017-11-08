SAG-AFTRA Members Approve New Video Game Actor Agreement

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Members of SAG-AFTRA on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to approve the successor to the Interactive Media Video Game Agreement by a vote of 90 percent to 10 percent. The initial agreement was reached on Sept. 22 after a lengthy strike by video game actors, the longest in the union’s history. The strike began Oct. 21, 2016. The terms of the tentative agreement include a new bonus structure that provides additional payments to performers based on number of sessions worked.”

