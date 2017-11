Billboard reports: “Some of the biggest players in the digital music space have joined forces to launch a lobbying group that will showcase and promote the success of European streaming and music services to policy makers. Spotify, Deezer and SoundCloud are among the companies that have put their rivalries aside to form the Digital Music Europe (DME) alliance. Other backers include 7digital, France’s Qobuz and market intelligence platform Soundcharts.”

