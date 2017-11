Mashable reports: “Apples quest for world domination continues, and it has its eyes on TV next. The tech company secured a highly-sought new drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon that networks have been eyeing for some time. The series is based on Brian Stelter’s Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV and will explore – you guessed it – the behind-the-scenes goings-on at a morning television show.”

