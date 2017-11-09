Roku Stock Skyrockets After Streaming Company Delivers Huge Quarter

Deadline reports: “Roku, the independent streaming-TV company that recently staged a successful IPO, is seeing a huge rise in its stock price in midday trading, a day after the company’s first quarterly financial report crushed Wall Street revenue estimates. Shares of the maker of streaming boxes and dongles connecting viewers to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and hundreds of other services were trading at $27.50, up a remarkable 46% on triple normal volume.”

