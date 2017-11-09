The Verge reports: “After widespread criticism over its decision to verify the account of Jason Kessler, an organizer behind the far-right Unite the Right protest, Twitter said it has “paused” its verification process while it works on a new system. ‘Verification was meant to authenticate identity & voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance,’ the company said in a tweet. ‘We recognize that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it. We have paused all general verifications while we work and will report back soon’.”
Home Featured Top Slider Twitter pauses verification process after controversy over Charlottesville organizer