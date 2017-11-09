Twitter pauses verification process after controversy over Charlottesville organizer

The Verge reports: “After widespread criticism over its decision to verify the account of Jason Kessler, an organizer behind the far-right Unite the Right protest, Twitter said it has “paused” its verification process while it works on a new system. ‘Verification was meant to authenticate identity & voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance,’ the company said in a tweet. ‘We recognize that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it. We have paused all general verifications while we work and will report back soon’.”

Read more