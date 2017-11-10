Starz Moves Into Unscripted, Orders 4 Doc Series

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Nearly eight years into its aggressive push into original programming, pay cable and OTT outlet Starz is now investing in unscripted programming — announcing the move Friday with a slate of four new series in the space. Starz has had considerable success in the scripted space, most notably with high-concept dramas Power, Outlander and American Gods. Its comedies, while many of the critically celebrated, have proven to be tougher sells with viewers. This new push into unscripted is being led by originals vice president Patrick McDonald. ”

Read more