Deadline reports: “The fallout from The New York Times expose of Louis C.K., in which five women detailed allegations of sexual harassment by him, continues. Netflix, which had signed the top comedian for two new standup specials, has decided not to go forward with the second one, which had not been produced. Netflix in February announced that it had tapped Louis C.K. for two new stand-up specials. The first, titled 2017, was filmed in Washington D.C., and premiered April 4.”

Read more