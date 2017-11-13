Amazon is reportedly developing a freemium version of Prime Video

The Verge reports: “Amazon is working on a free, ad-supported version of its Prime video streaming service, according to sources that spoke with AdAge. Currently, Prime members pay $99 to access a variety of video streaming content, which is usually ad-free. This alternate version would be available to non-Prime members and would be supported by the advertisers. AdAge says Amazon may also share audience information and ad revenue in order to bolster its initial efforts with the project.”

