Dynamic Ticket Pricing Startup Broker Genius Raises $15 Million

Billboard reports: “Broker Genius, a New York startup that helps secondary ticket sellers automate their pricing strategy, has secured a $15 million Series A round of funding from Boston-based growth equity firm Volition Capital. The company’s technology takes into account variables like market size, weather and standings (for sporting events) to predict the optimal value of a ticket before it goes to market —  a platform it says has priced ticket inventory priced at over $2 billion.”

