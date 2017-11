Recode reports: “ESPN is creating a new, shorter version of its flagship sports highlight show exclusively for Snapchat. The new version of SportsCenter will run twice daily inside Snapchat’s Discover section, and will feature ESPN personalities, including former Fox Sports host Katie Nolan. Each episode will run three to five minutes and will be filmed exclusively for Snapchat. SportsCenter is the latest in a slate of daily news shows that Snapchat now publishes inside its app.”

Read more