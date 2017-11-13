Home Featured Top Slider HBO launches an over-the-top streaming service in Central Europe

Game of Thrones ratings soar with season 6 finale
Photo credit Suzi Pratt under Creative Commons license.

Tech Crunch reports: “HBO is launching an over-the-top subscription streaming service in parts of Central Europe, parent company Time Warner announced today. The move will allow viewers in Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic and Slovakia to stream HBO programming – including its original series, documentaries, movies and more – alongside HBO Europe’s local content. The service will not require users to have a pay TV subscription, similar to how HBO NOW operates here in the U.S.”

