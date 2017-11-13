Spotify expands merch to beauty products, sells out tickets for Who We Be

Tech Crunch reports: “Spotify, the $16 billion digital music ‘startup’ that is hotly tipped for an IPO, continues to lay the groundwork to diversify its platform beyond basic streaming. In the latest development, the company is going to start selling beauty products. Yes, you read that right, you can now buy makeup on Spotify. The new service is the latest expansion of Spotify’s partnership with Merchbar, which Spotify started working with last year to sell artists’ merchandise on their profile pages.”

Read more