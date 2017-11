Variety reports: “Facebook has shelled out more money to bring content to its Watch video platform. Rooster Teeth is bringing a special edition of comedic party-game series “Million Dollars, But…” and a new DIY prop-making show, “Master & Apprentice,” which is currently in production, to the social platform under a first-run deal. All new episodes of the two shows — both funded by Facebook — will premiere on Facebook’s Watch.”

Read more