Gameindustry.biz reports: “AdColony has announced that it will lay off 125 staff in a bid to refocus its business away from mediation and ad-serving towards programmatic ads. According to AdExchanger, these job losses amount to more than 20% of the mobile video ad company’s workforce. The company has said that it will close most of AdMarvel, the mobile ad tech firm it acquired in 2010, and what remains will be integrated into AdColony.”

