Gamesindustry.biz reports: “The VR hardware market continues to evolve. According to an Engadget report, the company used the Vive Developer Conference in Beijing to announce its new Vive Focus headset, which combines the wireless benefits of cell phone-based headsets like the Oculus Gear VR with the built-in screens and six degrees of freedom (6DoF) head tracking similar to tethered home units like the HTC Vive.”

