The Verge reports: “Mario may be taking a second stab at the big screen. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Illumination Entertainment — the production company behind Minions and Despicable Me — is close to a deal with Nintendo to make an animated film based on Super Mario. While not yet official, the news is in line with Nintendo’s recent push to move beyond the traditional realm of video games.”
Home Featured Top Slider Nintendo is reportedly making a Mario movie with the studio behind Minions