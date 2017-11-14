Warner Music Group Signs Licensing Deal With African Streaming Service Mdundo

Billboard reports: “Warner Music Group has signed a licensing deal with African music service Mdundo to stream its catalog in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Nigeria. Mdundo, which has nearly 2 million monthly active users and says 10 million people use its app each year, has built a following over the past five years largely with local musicians, with 40,000 African artists’ music on the service. A hybrid download/streaming company, with both ad-supported and paid streaming tiers, Mdundo will make WMG’s catalog available to stream for its users.”

