The Hollywood Reporter reports: “CBS Corp. is now officially the owner of Australian broadcaster Ten Network after clearing the final regulatory hurdles for its acquisition, the company said Thursday. The regional NSW Supreme Court ratified the $31 million (AUS$41 million) takeover this week after small shareholders agreed to the deal. CBS’ acquisition of Ten includes the main Ten broadcast channel, multi-channels One and Eleven and Ten’s online catch-up and streaming service tenplay.”

