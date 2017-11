Variety reports: “Conan O’Brien, self-styled as an incompetent video-game player, will promote multiple mobile-game titles under a one-year pact between Turner’s TBS and Google Play. Under the branded-content deal, TBS’s late-night show “Conan” and its red-headed host will engage in a variety of stunts in partnership with Google Play and mobile-game publishers. Those include a 24-hour mobile-gaming marathon and in-show brand integrations running through the third quarter of 2018.”

Read more