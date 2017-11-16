Instagram now lets you post Stories from the mobile web

The Verge reports: “Instagram is trying to make sure everyone has access to its Stories feature. The company is now beginning to let anyone add to their story from the web, so long as they’re on mobile. The feature is pretty basic for the time being: you can only add photos and place some text on top of them. Instagram’s many other fun features — like face filters, stickers, and different post types — aren’t available.”
