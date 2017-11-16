Marvel Heroes to close down as Disney terminates Gazillion partnership

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Marvel Heroes is set to close down after the property holders Disney announced that it was ending its relationship with developer Gazillion Entertainment. The free-to-play isometric RPG launched on PC in 2014 and consoles in June this year. According to community members, this news is not entirely unexpected after the developers missed a number of patch updates including Halloween and the expected Thor: Ragnarok tie-in.”

