Discovery, Scripps Shareholders Approve $14.6B Combination

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Interactive shareholders have approved the $14.6 billion deal that will see Discovery acquire its peer known for nonscripted and lifestyle content. Scripps operates HGTV, Travel Channel and Food Network, among others, while Discovery’s networks include the likes of Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, TLC and OWN. Scripps shareholders will end up owning 20 percent of Discovery, which will take on Scripps’ net debt of approximately $2.7 billion in the deal.”

Read more