Variety reports: “The VR short “Sonaria,” a colorful and lyrical journey of two ever-changing creatures through different environments, is being released wide Friday via Steam and Viveport as well as on mobile for Android and iOS on the Google Spotlight Stories app. The immersive short is one of the latest projects in Google Spotlight Stories’ growing and ever-more ambitious mobile and VR canon.”
Google Spotlight Stories Releases VR Short 'Sonaria' With Steam, Viveport, Mobile App