Verizon’s Oath Is Laying Off Around 500 AOL, Yahoo Employees

Variety reports: “Verizon’s Oath internet-media division is cutting more jobs, with the latest round of layoffs affecting around 500 staffers from the former AOL and Yahoo brands. That represents 4% of its total global headcount of approximately 12,000. The pink slips are on top of the roughly 2,100 jobs eliminated in June at Oath, a 15% reduction in force, following Verizon’s closing of the $4.5 billion deal for Yahoo.”

Read more