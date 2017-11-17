YouTube terminates exploitive ‘kids’ channel ToyFreaks, says it’s tightening its child endangerment policies

Tech Crunch reports: “Following consumer outrage over YouTube’s handling of disturbing videos aimed at children on its network, the company has now banned one of the more controversial kid channels it hosted, Toy Freaks. The channel, the 68th largest on YouTube with over 8.5 million subscribers, was often criticized for its vile and seemingly exploitive videos featuring a dad and his daughters, which many said bordered on abuse. YouTube tells TechCrunch the ban is part of a new tightening around the enforcement of its child endangerment policies.”

Read more