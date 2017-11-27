Amazon Unveils Web-Based Tools for Creating VR and AR Apps, Characters and Scenes

Variety reports: “Amazon has launched a suite of tools promising to make it quick — and affordable — for any business to create slick-looking 3D virtual reality and augmented reality apps. The company’s Amazon Web Services unit announced Amazon Sumerian, a new service for building VR, AR, and 3D applications that can be viewed on mobile devices, head-mounted displays, digital signage, and web browsers. Amazon Web Services doesn’t charge a fee for designing and editing AR and VR applications.”

