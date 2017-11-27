Tech Crunch reports: “Facebook’s new ‘proactive detection’ artificial intelligence technology will scan all posts for patterns of suicidal thoughts, and when necessary send mental health resources to the user at risk or their friends, or contact local first-responders. By using AI to flag worrisome posts to human moderators instead of waiting for user reports, Facebook can decease how long it takes to send help.”
Facebook rolls out AI to detect suicidal posts before they're reported