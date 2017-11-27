Home Featured Top Slider Facebook rolls out AI to detect suicidal posts before they’re reported

Facebook rolls out AI to detect suicidal posts before they’re reported

Staff Report
Photo via Pixabay on Pexels under the Creative Commons License

Tech Crunch reports: “Facebook’s new ‘proactive detection’ artificial intelligence technology will scan all posts for patterns of suicidal thoughts, and when necessary send mental health resources to the user at risk or their friends, or contact local first-responders. By using AI to flag worrisome posts to human moderators instead of waiting for user reports, Facebook can decease how long it takes to send help.”

