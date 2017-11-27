On Cyber Monday, Twitter, Reddit and Other Organizations Ask FCC to Save Net Neutrality

Variety reports: “Twitter, Reddit, Tumblr, and hundreds of other businesses and organizations are calling on FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to reverse course and scrap his plans to repeal most of the net neutrality rules. Their letter, made public on Monday, is the latest effort among advocates to sound the alarm about the pending FCC vote on Dec. 12. They also are calling for the FCC to retain its designation of internet service as a common carrier.”

