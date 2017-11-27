‘Pokémon Go’-while-driving caused millions in damages in one U.S. county

Mashable reports: “Playing Pokémon Go while driving is incredibly dangerous and may have caused billions of dollars of damages across the United States within the first few months of its release.A recent paper titled “Death by Pokémon Go” took a look at car crashes in Tippecanoe County, Indiana after the release of Pokémon Go and found that drivers using the app caused an estimated $5.2 million to $25.5 million in damages in just under 150 days.”

