VR headsets pass 1 million shipments for the first time in a single quarter

Venture Beat reports: “While the debate about whether virtual reality is just some oversold hype rages on, the nascent industry can at least boast of having crossed an important milestone. According to a report from Canalys today, one million virtual reality headsets shipped in the three months ending September 30. This was the first time the gadgets had topped this mark in a single quarter. During the third quarter, Sony was the market share leader, with shipments of 490,000 PlayStation VR (PS VR) sets.”

