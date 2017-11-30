ESP Gaming launches as premier production company for esports

Venture Beat reports: “ESP Gaming is a new production company for esports and competitive gaming events. Spun off from the team that produces the Poker Central events, ESP Gaming will work with big companies such as Amazon to stage broadcast-quality esports events. ESP’s team has more than 20 years of live event sports production experience, including productions of events like the X-Games, Olympics, NFL and World Series of Poker.”
