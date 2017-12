Gamesindustry.biz reports: “The BBC has dipped its toe in the waters of virtual reality before, but now it’s ready to dive right in. The broadcaster has announced BBC VR Hub, its new VR studio that will work to push VR to mainstream audiences. To date, the BBC has released VR experiences on the Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR, Google Daydream, and with this week’s launch of Home – A VR Spacewalk, the HTC Vive.”

Read more