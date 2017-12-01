Variety reports: “Disney has filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Redbox from selling digital codes for purchasing Disney movies to download or stream. In October, Redbox launched a service offering “digital codes” (redbox.com/digital-movie-codes) for customers to be able to purchase Disney movies at from its nationwide network of kiosks. The kiosks print out a code with information on how to stream or download them to various devices.”
Home Featured Top Slider Disney Sues to Block Redbox’s Digital Movie Sales