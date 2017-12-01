Lack of Local Content Hamstrings Netflix, Amazon in Middle East

Variety reports: “Just as Netflix was launching in the Middle East two years ago, its chief content officer Ted Sarandos told a Dubai Film Market panel that he was keen for the streaming giant to find great local storytellers and talent that could generate a Netflix original scripted series about contemporary life in the region. But that has yet to happen. The only Arabic original announced so far by Netflix is a stand-up comedy special with Lebanese comedian and actor Adel Karam.”

Read more