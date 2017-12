Variety reports: “Comcast is pulling the plug on Plaxo, an address-book synchronization service that the cable giant had once imagined would become a massive social-media property. The Plaxo service will no longer be available as of Dec. 31, 2017, at the end of the day, according to a notice on its site. Comcast said it will begin purging user data on Jan. 1, 2018.”

