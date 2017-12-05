Canada’s CBC Launches Live TV Streaming Service to Rival Netflix

The Hollywood Reporter Reports: “The Canadian Broadcasting Corp., the country’s public broadcaster, launched an over-the-top streaming service Tuesday, including an ad-free version for $4.99 a month, to compete against Netflix and other U.S. digital insurgents. The CBC TV app, which Canadians can download for free as the broadcaster is taxpayer-funded, will enable 14 regional linear TV channels to stream live alongside new content being made available direct to consumers.”

