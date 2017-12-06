Journalists ‘Hack’ Spotify With Fake Artist, 10,000 Paid-For Streams

Hypebot reports: “Two journalists set out ‘hack’ Spotify with a painfully bad track by a fictional artist boosted by plays purchased from a shady music ‘promotion’ company. They not only succeeded, but found it surprisingly easy. After using an unnamed service to upload the track onto Spotify, they set out to buy some plays. The average price to purchase plays and followers on Spotify, Soundcloud and other music and social platforms varies.”

Read more