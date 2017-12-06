YouTube Reveals 2017 Top Viral and Music Videos

Variety reports: “YouTube has released the top-trending videos of 2017 along with the year’s top 10 music videos — with the No. 1 music video, ‘Despacito,’ having shot to the top of the list of most-viewed of all time. For nearly five years, the YouTube record for most-viewed video was held by South Korea’s Psy for ‘Gangnam Style.’ This year, Psy was unseated: first by Wiz Khalifa’s ‘See You Again’ featuring Charlie Puth in July, and then the following month by Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’.”

