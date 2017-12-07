Drake, ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Moana’ top Apple’s 2017 most downloaded list

Tech Crunch reports: “Over the past several years, tech year-end lists have become as much of an annual tradition as Twilight Zone marathons and going to a bar to get away from the family on Christmas Eve. Apple dropped its big list today and surprise, there aren’t really too many surprises here — though it’s a useful reminder that, at least so far as entertainment is concerned, 2017 wasn’t a complete dumpster fire.”

Read more